Rock History Motley Crue fire Vince Neil, Bon Jovi hit #1 and John Lennon and Yoko Ono host on tv

Febraury 14th, 1992 Motley Crue fire singer Vince Neil. An odd thing to do o Valentine’s Day. They canned him because ”Race car driving has become a priority in Neil’s life," and they felt “He didn’t share their determination and passion for music.” He did eventually return to the band.

Today in 1987 Bon Jovi hit the top of the singles chart with “Livin’ On A Prayer.” It hold sthe top spot for 4 weeks. Jon Bon Jovi wasn’t roiginally excited about the song. Richie Sambora and Desmond Child had to convince him it was a good song. Now many people would consider it the band’s signature tune.

On this date in 1972 John Lennon and Yoko Ono kick off a week guest hosting the tv talk show, The Mike Douglas Show. It was certainly a unique event.