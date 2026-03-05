Rock History Ozzy and The Osbournes hit TV, we lose John Belushi and Elvis gets his discharge March 5th, 2002, “The Osbournes” premiere on MTV, 1982 we lose John Belushi of The Blues Brothers and in 1960 Elvis is discharged from the army.

March 5th, 2002, MTV premieres a new program, “The Osbournes.” The show follows Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon and their kids Kelly and Jack. The show becomes MTV’s most viewed show ever.

Today in 1982 John Belushi of The Blues Brothers passes away. He dies from drug intoxication after being injected with a mixture of heroin and cocaine. John was ana amzing performer and he is a loss to the music community.

On this date in 1960 Elvis Presley is discharged from the US Army. He still has four more years he has to serve in the reserves, but now he can return to the United Statesand resume his career.