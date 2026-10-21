Rock History: Paul Di’anno, Sandy West, Shannon Hoon, Meat Loaf, Chuck Berry, Steve Lukather & more October 21st, 2024 we lose Paul Di’anno, 2006 we lose Sandy West, 1995 we lose Shannon Hoon, 1977 Meat Loaf out, 1972 Chuck Berry on top, and a birthday shared by Steve Lukather and Steve Cropper.

October 21st, 2024 Sadly, we lose Paul Di’anno at only 66 years old. Now he had been the singer and Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981, singing on the band’s first two albums before a cocaine addiction led to his departure and his being replaced by Bruce Dickinson.

Today in 2006, we lose Runaways drummer Sandy West. She’s only 47 years old and she passes away from lung and brain cancer.

Today in 1995, Shannon Hoon, singer from Blind Melon, passes away from a drug overdose.

Today in 1977, Meat Loaf releases his landmark Bat Out of Hell album. The album is written by Jim Steinman, it’s produced by Todd Rundgren, and it’s one of the biggest selling albums of the 1970s, eventually selling more than 14 million copies.

Today in 1972, Chuck Berry scores his only number one hit with the novelty song “My Ding A Ling.”

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a couple of birthdays on it. Born today in 1957, amazing session guitarist and guitarist from Toto, Steve Lukather, known to many as Luke, and born today in 1941, the late great Steve Cropper, guitarist from Booker T and the MGs.

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