Rock History on Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Robert Plant, Gary Cherone, Roger Taylor and Mick Jagger

July 26, 2018, Paul McCartney does a special concert at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. This is a very small club, and in the Beatles days, Paul played here more than 300 times. During this show, though, he has to do something he never had to do while he was there with the Beatles, and that was yell at the crowd because they’re busy using their cell phones during the concert.

Today in 1987, Billy Joel does a concert behind the Iron Curtain in Leningrad in Russia. The show ends up being released as a live album. I’d tell you what the name of it is, but I can’t really say it. It’s A Russian word. It’s the Russian word for concert.

On this date in 1977, while Zeppelin is touring in the United States, Robert Plant finds out that very sadly, he has lost his young son, Karac, at five years old. Robert goes on to write the song, “All of My Love” about him.

As we look at the calendar, we find a few rock birthdays today. Gary Cherone, singer from both Extreme and Van Halen, Roger Taylor, drummer from Queen, and the front man for the Rolling Stones, the one and only Mick Jagger.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here