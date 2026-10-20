Rock History: Paul McCartney, U2, Dylan, The Police, Skynyrd, Zeppelin, Al Greenwood and Tom Petty October 20th, 2001 Paul McCartney for New York, 1980 U2 debut, 1979 Bob Dylan does this once, 1978 a first for The Police, 1977 Skynyrd’s plane crash, 1976 Led Zeppelin premiere, and a birthday shared by Al Greenwood and Tom Petty.

October 20th, 2001, Paul McCartney leads the concert for New York at Madison Square Garden. The concert raises over $35 million for the Robin Hood Foundation. Other performers include Elton John, Billy Joel, The Who, and Eric Clapton.

Today in 1980, U2 released their debut album, “Boy.” It’s produced by Steve Lillywhite. And even though at the time it doesn’t really produce any hits, The leadoff track, “I Will Follow”, goes on to become one of the band’s most popular songs.

Today in 1979, Bob Dylan makes his only performance and appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Today in 1978, The Police make their U.S. performance debut. They do it at CBGB in New York City. Today in

1977, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s plane crashes. They lose singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and Steve’s sister, one of the backing vocalists, The Honkettes, Cassie Gaines.

Today in 1976, the Led Zeppelin concert documentary, “The Song Remains the Same”, premieres in New York and London simultaneously with the band attending the New York premiere.

Today in 1973, The Rolling Stones go to #1 on the single charts with their song “Angie”.

And then we take a look at the rock calendar and find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1951, former keyboardist from Foreigner, Al Greenwood, and born today in 1950. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, member of The Traveling Wilburys, and obviously a well-known songwriter and singer, Tom Petty.

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