Rock History: The Police, The US festival, David Bowie, John Fogerty and Blues Icon T-Bone Walker May 28th, 2007 The Police do it again, 1983 The US Festival gets bigger and a birthday shared by for John Fogerty and Blues Icon T Bone Walker.

May 28th, 2007 The Police set out on their first tour since 1986. They put aside their differences to get back together and do this reunion tour, and even though the members have some clashes along the way, they finish out a year long tour selling nearly 3.5 million tickets in just 151 shows.

Today in 1983 Steve Wozniak throws the second US Festival. He intends this to be the “Superbowl of Rock N’ Roll.” He certainly has a lot bigger attendance than his festival the year before. He even ponies up $2 million of his own money to get David Bowie, just because he really likes him.

Born on this date in 1945, John Fogerty. He wrote a number of truly classic Rock songs, both with Creedence Clearwater Revival and as a solo artist. A lot of people believe that John was born somewhere in the New Orleans, Louisiana area. He’s actually from Berkeley, California. Born today in 1910 Blues Icon T-Bone Walker who has influenced a score of Rockers, including The Allman Brothers Band who covered his classic “Stormy Monday.”

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here