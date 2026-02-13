Rock History releases from 38 Special, Phil Collins and Black Sabbath plus Peter Gabriel’s birthday Don Barnes from 38 Special drops by to talk their album released February 13th, 1981. 1981 also marks a release from Phil Collins, 1970 a first from Black Sabbath and we wish Peter Gabriel a Happy Birthday.

February 13th, 1981 38 Special release their album “Wild Eeyed Southern Boys.” The album includes probably their biggest hit, “Hold On Loosely.” You can watch singer Don Barnes and I discuss the album above. Don told me that he was talking to Jim Peterik, a songwriting partner and member of Survivor, when he asked him about this title he had, “Hold On Loosely.” Don said that Jim immediately repsonded “But don’t let go.” And that is how they began writing the song.

Today in 1981 also marks the release date of Phil Collins solo debut album “Face Value.” The album was a major hit and helped establish Phil’s solo career. The album included his signature hit “In The Air Tonight.”

Friday the 13th, 1970 Black Sabbath released their self titled debut album. It seems very appropriate the release date would be Friday the 13th considering the band’s overall vibe.

Born today in 1950, one time Genesis singer and solo artist Peter Gabriel. Happy Birthday Peter!