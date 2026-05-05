Rock History on Rock Hall, Chrissie Hynde, Jim Kerr, Tom Petty, CCR, Bill Ward, Blind Willie McTell May 5th, 1986 a Rock Hall announcement, 1984 Chrissie Hynde and Jim Kerr marry, 1981 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers promise, 1969 a Creedence hit single, and a birthday shared by Bill Ward and Blind Willie McTell.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Chrissie Hynde | Today in Rock May 5

May 5th, 1986 Ahmet Ertegun, the founder of Atlantic Records, announces that The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be built in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s something that I think surprises a lot of people but, it was a public vote and Cleveland has a long history with Rock and Roll.

Today in 1984 Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders marries Jim Kerr of the band Simple Minds.

On this date in 1981 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers release their fourth album “Hard Promises” which featured the hit track “The Waiting.”

Today in 1969 Creedence Clearwater Revival release their single “Bad Moon Rising.” It’s a major hit for the band and to this day, John Fogerty still plays it in concert.

Born today in 1948 drummer from Black Sabbath, Bill Ward. Born today in 1898 Blues great Blind Willie McTell who wrote the song “Statesboro Blues” made popular by The Allman Brothers Band.

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