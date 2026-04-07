Rock History Rock Hall inductions 2017, a GNR last, Bob Dylan awarded and a big Whitesnake album April 7th, 2017 Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and Yes are inducted to the Rock Hall, Guns N’ Roses fire an original member, Bob Dylan gets a Pulitzer and Whitesnake release their self titled album.

April 7th, 2017 the Rock and Roll Hall of fame inducts Peral Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Yes and Journey. Many people expected prior to the ceremony that Steve Perry would perform with Journey. At what more than likely, was the final time we might see that happen, Perry disappoints fans by not performing.

Today in 2008 Bob Dylan is awarded a Pulitzer Prize for “profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power”. He was the first rock musician to receive this honor,

On this date in 1990 at Farm Aid IV, Guns N’ Roses play their last show with drummer Steven Adler. Adler is let go because his drug addiction has gotten out of hand. The next time he appears with the band is to play select songs on their “Not In This Lifetime” tour.

Today in 1987 Whitesnake release their self titled album. A couple songs off the album become huge hits on MTV. Those songs, “Here I Go Again” and Is This Love."

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