Rock History for Ronnie James Dio, U2, Joe Walsh, The Who, Bob Dylan, Krist Novoselic and Roger Earl May 16th, 2010 we lose Ronnie James Dio, 1987 a first for U2, 1978 Joe Walsh gets serious, 1970 The Who live, 1966 Dylan does a double, and a birthday shared by Krist Novoselic and Roger Earl.

Dio and U2 | Today in Rock May 16

May 16th, 2010 unfortunately we lose one of the greatest voices in Rock and Metal, Ronnie James Dio. Not just the singer for Dio but also Rainbow and Black Sabbath, very much a voice that cannot be denied.

Today in 1987 U2 score their first #1 hit “With Or Without You” which was the first single of their album “The Joshua Tree.” The second single off that album, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” becomes their second #1 single.

On this date in 1978 Joe Walsh releases his album “But Seriously Folks,” which features one of his biggest hits “Life’s Been Good.”

Today in 1970 The Who release their landmark live album “Live At Leeds.”

Bob Dylan released his monster double album “Blonde On Blonde” today in 1966.

A couple birthdays on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1965, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic. Born today in 1946, drummer from Foghat, Roger Earl.

Foghat Drummer Roger Earl talks to Joe Rock Foghat Drummer Roger Earl talks to Joe Rock about their new album "Sonic Mojo"

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