Rock History: Sebastian Bach, Fred “Sonic” Smith, U2, Prince, Boston, James Honeyman Scott and more November 4th, 2003 Sebastian Bach on tv, 1994 we lose Fred “Sonic” Smith, 1988 U2 on the big screen, 1984 Prince on tour, 1978 Boston sell out and a birthday shared by James Honeyman Scott and Chris Difford.

November 4th, 2003, that Sebastian Bach begins his recurring role on the television series Gilmore Girls as a guitarist named Gil. It’s not Sebastian’s first time doing any kind of acting. He’s been on Broadway in the play Jekyll and Hyde.

Today in 1994, sadly, we lose Fred Sonic Smith of the Sonics and MC5. He’s only 45 years old.

Today in 1988, the U2 film “Rattle and Hum” opens in theaters.

Today in 1984, Prince kicks off his “Purple Rain” tour. He does it with a show in Detroit and his opening act is Sheila E.

Today in 1978, Boston played for the very first time in the city of Boston. They do it with a sold out show at Boston Garden.

Then as we take a look at the calendar, we find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1956, the late James Honeyman Scott. lead guitarist from the Pretenders, and born today in 1954. The very low voice of Mr. Chris Difford of Squeeze fame.

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