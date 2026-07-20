Rock History on Sex Pistols, Little Steven, Bob Dylan, Chris Cornell, Carlos Santana and John Lodge July 20th, 1986 Sex Pistols Sid Vicious on film, 1975 a first for Stevie Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen, 1965 Bob Dylan rolls and a birthday shared by Chris Cornell, Carlos Santana and John Lodge of The Moody Blues.

July 20th, 1986, the biopic Sid and Nancy premieres. It stars Gary Oldman as Sid Vicious, and it’s the story of Sid and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. Sid was accused of having murdered Nancy and even arrested for it, but before they were able to bring him to trial for it, Sid ends up dead. Gary gets a lot of great praise for the acting job he does in the movie, and it goes on to definitely become a cult classic.

Today in 1975, Steven Van Zandt, we know him these days as Little Steven, at the time he was known as Miami Steve, makes his first appearance in concert with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

Today in 1965, Bob Dylan releases Like A Rolling Stone. It opens with a snare. It was like the shot heard 'round the world. This is the first time that somebody really took truly poetic lyrics and married them to a rock backing. It’s amazing and definitely one of Bob’s most well-known hits.

A few rock birthdays on the calendar today. Chris Cornell from Soundgarden, Carlos Santana, and John Lodge from the Moody Blues. And we can’t ignore that it was today in 1969 as part of the Apollo 11 mission that Neil Armstrong is the first man to walk on the moon.

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