Rock History on Sex Pistols, Zeppelin, Stones, Hendrix, Billy Duffy, Billy Squier and Steve Winwood May 12th, 1977 The Sex Pistols sign, 1973 Led Zeppelin hit the top, 1972 The Rolling Stones double up, 1967 a Jimi Hendrix first, and happy birthday to Billy Duffy, Billy Squier and Steve Winwood.

May 12th, 1977 The Sex Pistols sign to Virgin Records for £15,000. They’ve already been dropped by EMI and A&M. But this time the record deal sticks and this is the label that releases their landmark debut album “Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.”

Today in 1973 LedZeppelin go to #1 on the album chart with “Houses Of The Holy.”

On this date in 1972 The Rolling Stones release their double album “Exile On Main Street.” It’s recorded mostly in a villa in France, where they’re living to escape paying British taxes, which makes them tax exiles. And that has a lot to do with the name of the album.

Today in 1967 the very first Jimi Hendrix album “Are You Experienced” is released. It has hits like “Purple Haze”, “Foxey Lady” and “Hey Joe.”

There are a few Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born in 1961, guitarist from The Cult, Billy Duffy. Born in 1950, Billy Squier. And born today in 1948, Steve Winwood.

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