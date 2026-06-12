Rock History: Songwriters Hall of Fame, Steven Tyler and a birthday shared by Brad Delp and more June 12th, 2003 a large class for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, 1966 Steven Tyler busted and a birthday shared by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bun E. Carlos, Brad Delp and John Wetton.

June 12th, 2003, Little Richard, Van Morrison, Queen, and Phil Collins were all inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Today in 1966 Steven Tallarico buys some drugs fom an undercover officer at his high school, posing as a student. He is arrested and charged with possession, he gets a years probabtion and is labeled a youthful offender. In later years Steven Tallarico goes on to become Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

A few Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1977, a guitarist who falls more on the Blues Rock side of things, Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Born in 1951 original Cheap Trick drummer, Bun E. Carlos. Also born today in 1951, the voice of Boston, the late Brad Delp. Born today in 1949 the late John Wetton, from both Asia and King Crimson.

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