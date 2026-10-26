Rock History taking time to discuss Keith Richards, U2 and Apple, The Beatles and Bob Dylan

October 26, 2010, Keith Richards releases his autobiography, “Life.” Now one of the big topics in the book is Keith’s drug use, including quotes like, I love the good high, and if you stay up, you get all the songs that everyone else misses because they’re asleep.

Today in 2004, Apple releases the special edition U2 iPod. Now, this is the first time U2s allowed their music to be used commercially. In fact, the commercial advertising the iPod itself uses their, at the time, new single Vertigo. It’s the first time also that you can get an iPod in anything other than white, as it is black with a red click wheel.

Today in 1965, the Beatles are awarded MBEs, Member of the British Empire medals by Queen Elizabeth II in the ceremony of Buckingham Palace. John Lennon says before the ceremony, they snuck off to a bathroom and smoked pot. George Harrison says it was just tobacco. George Harrison and Paul McCartney wear their MBEs on their jackets for the pictures for the cover of Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. And in 1969, John Lennon returns his MBE.

Today in 1961, Bob Dylan signed to Columbia Records. The man behind signing him, the legendary John Hammond, who says he’s impressed by Bob’s sod and writing abilities, his unique voice, and his harmonica playing.

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