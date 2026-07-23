Rock History talking about Amy Winehouse, Sun Studio, The Police, Ringo, Slash and Dino Danelli July 23rd, 2011 we remember Amy Winehouse, 2033 Sun Studio becomes even more historic, 1989 Ringo Starr hits the road, 1983 The Police on top, and happy birthday Slash of Guns N’ Roses and Dino Danelli of The Rascals.

July 23rd, 2011, sadly, we lose Amy Winehouse as she joins the 27 Club, passing away at only 27 years old from alcohol poisoning.

Today in 2003, joining the U.S. National Registry of Historic Places, Sun Studios on Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee. So many historic recording sessions have taken place here. Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, but not just the Architects of Rock are recorded here. U2 recorded here during their Joshua Tree tour when they stopped in and recorded the song Angel of Harlem, which ended up on their Rattle and Hum album.

Today in 1989, Ringo Starr does his first tour since he was out on the road with the Beatles in 1966. He kicks off his first tour with his All Starr band in Dallas, Texas.

Today in 1983, the Police go to #1 on the album charts with their “Synchronicity” album.

Then a couple of rock birthdays on the calendar today. Born today in 1965, Saul Hudson. You might know him better as Slash from Guns N’ Roses. And born today in 1944, the late Dino Danelli, drummer from The Rascals.

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