Rock History talking about Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, Keith Richards and happy birthday to Bob Seger May 6th, 1994 Pearl Jam fight, 1977 Led Zeppelin break a record, 1972 Elton John takes flight, 1965 Keith Richars writes in his sleep, and happy birthday to Bob Seger.

May 6th, 1994 Pearl Jam cancel their summer concert tour. The reason, they can’t find enough venues that don’t work with Ticketmasterand at the time they were involved in a large legal battle with the ticketing agency.

Today in 1977 Led Zeppelin break their own record for largest attendance for a single-act concert. 76,229 people go to see them play at The Pontiac Silverdome.

On this date in 1972 Elton John releases his single “Rocket Man.” Obviously a huge single for him and a song that lends it’s title to a biopic done about Elton in later years.

Today in 1965 in a hotel in Clearwater, Florida, Keith Richards has a guitar riff running through his head. He rolls tape and then falls asleep. When he wakes up he finds he’s written the riff for The Stones hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Born today in 1945, Bob Seger.

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