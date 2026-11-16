Rock History talking about Starship, Queen, Stephen Stills and The Jimi Hendrix Experience November 16th, 1985 Starship on top,1978 Queen recreate, 1970 Stephen Stills solo, 1968 The Jimi Hendrix Experience at #1.

November 16th, 1985. Starship find themselves at the top of the singles chart with their hit “We Built This City.” But a little bit later after that, Blender Magazine names it the worst single of all time.

Today in 1978, Queen playing Madison Square Garden and they decide to replicate the stunt that they did for their single “Bicycle Race.” So they’re joined on stage by dozens of nude rotund women. Why rotund women? Because one side of the single was Bicycle Race and the other side of it was “Fat Bottomed Girls.”

Today in 1970, Stephen Stills releases his self-titled debut solo album. It features the hit “Love the One You’re With.”

And then today in 1968, The Jimi Hendrix Experience find themselves at the top of the album charts as “Electric Ladyland” goes to #1.

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