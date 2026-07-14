Rock History talking about Steve Miller, Clarence White of The Byrds, The Who and The Rolling Stones July 14th, 1987 Steve Miller gets starred, 1973 we remember Clarence White, 1967 The Who invade, 1964 a first for The Rolling Stones.

July 14th, 1987, Steve Miller gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Steve is definitely so much more of a Blues artist when he gets started. He does a lot of Rock, that’s where he has most of his hits. But he really doesn’t get the credit in the Rock world for being the amazing guitar player that he is. If you listen to some of the early records or some of the live things that he’s put out, you can certainly hear his guitar skills.

Today in 1973, Clarence Whte, he’s a Bluegrass guitarist who happens to be playing with The Byrds. He’s 29 years old and he gets killed in an accident. He’s actually loading up his equipment into a car after a gig in California, when he’s hit by a drunk driver.

On this date in 1967 The Who begin their first full scale tour of the US. It’s the first of 55 dates they do with Herman’s Hermits. If you listen to the music that they do as compared to The Who, the matchup doesn’t really seem to go very well.

Today in 1964, The Rolling Stones score their first UK #1 hit, with their cover of Bobby Womack’s “It’s All Over Now.”

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