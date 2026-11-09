Rock History: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, BTO, Billy Joel, Rolling Stone, Susan Tedeschi and more November 9th, 1976 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers debut, 1974 BTO are second, 1973 Billy Joel’s second, 1967 Rolling Stone’s first and a birthday shared by Susan Tedeschi and Tom Fogerty.

November 9th, 1976 Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers released their self-titled debut album. Now, this album features their very first single, “Breakdown”, as well as a hit that would endure for the entirety of the band’s career, “American Girl.” The album is slow to catch on at first, but eventually it does, and it goes on to sell over 500,000 copies going gold. And I’m sure at this point in time, it sold many more copies than that.

Today in 1974, Bachman Turner Overdrive become only the second Canadian band to go to number one on the charts in the United States. They do it with their single, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” The first band to do it did it in 1970, and it was a band that also featured Randy Bachman, The Guess Who, with their single, “American Woman.”

Today in 1973, Billy Joel releases his second album and his breakthrough in “Piano Man.” The album features not only the title track, but also classics like “The Ballad of Billy the Kid” and “Captain Jack.”

Billy Joel releases "Piano Man" album | Today In Rock November 9

Today in 1967, the very first issue of Rolling Stone magazine is published and it features John Lennon on the cover.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a couple birthdays on it. Born today in 1970, Susan Tedeschi and born today in 1941. Rhythm guitarist from Creedence Clearwater Revival and brother to John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here