Rock History: Warren Zevon, Lenny Kravitz, Men at Work, Gavin Rossdale, Timothy B Schmit and more October 30th, 2002, Warren Zevon on tv, 1999 Lenny Kravitz digs in, 1982 Men at Work on top, and a birthday shared by Gavin Rossdale, Timothy B. Schmit and Grace Slick.

October 30th, 2002, Warren Zevon guests on The David Letterman Show. He’s the only guest. The entire episode is dedicated to him. Warren has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and he comes on the show to talk about it with his friend David Letterman. He performs 3 songs, which are his final public performances, and chats very frankly with Dave about what’s happening in his life at that time, and leaves us with the very sage advice of “Enjoy every sandwich.”

Today in 1999, Lenny Kravitz releases his 6th album, “Lenny”, which features the Grammy Award-winning hit, “Dig In.”

Today in 1982, Men at Work’s, “Who Can It Be Now?” goes to #1, giving them their first chart-topping hit.

And then we take a look at the rock calendar. We find a few birthdays on it. Born today in 1965, front man for the band Bush, Gavin Rossdale, born today in 1947. Bassist from the Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, and born today in 1939, Grace Slick.

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