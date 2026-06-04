Rock History we discuss Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles June 4th, 1984 Bruce Springsteen levels up, 1979 Fleetwood Mac marches, 1975 The Rolling Stones earn some Rubles and 1962 The Beatles sign up.

June 4th, 1984 Bruce Springsteen releases hs “Born In The USA” album. This is the album that takes Bruce from being a star, to being a superstar. Twelve songs on the album, seven Top 10 singles. Very much unheard of and very much a hit album for Bruce.

A deep dive on Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The USA" released June 4, 1984 A deep dive on Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The USA" released June 4, 1984

Today in 1979 Fleetwood Mac go to Dodger Stadium to record the USC Trojan Marching Band for their “Tusk.” They also bring along a film to crew to film a video for it, which even catches Stevie Nicks very deftly twirling a baton.

On this date in 1975 The Rolling Stones become the first band to get royalties for sales of their music in Russia.

Today in 1962 The Beatles sign their first recording contract with EMI.

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