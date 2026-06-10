Rock History we discuss Journey, Ray Charles, Joe Walsh, The Eagles, Janis Joplin and Howlin’ Wolf June 10th, 2007 a Journey finale, 2004 we remember Ray Charles, 1978 Joe Walsh’s life, 1975 The Eagles at night, 1966 a first for Janis Joplin and Howlin’ Wolf’s birthday.

June 10th, 2007 “The Sopranos” series finale airs. The final scene finds Tony sitting at the diner with his wife and his son. And he goes to play the jukebox and he plays Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.” Sales of the single skyrocket after the finale ends.

Today in 2004, sadly we lose a music icon and architecht of Blues and Rock N’ Roll in Ray Charles.

On this date in 1978 Joe Walsh releases the single “Life’s Been Good.”

Today in 1975 The Eagles release their album “One Of These Nights.”

On this date in 1966 Janis Joplin makes her debut singing with Big Brother and The Holding Company at The Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco.

A Rock birthday on the calendar. Born today in 1910 an icon from the Blues, Howlin’ Wolf.

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