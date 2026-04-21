Rock History we remember Prince, a last for Elvis Presley, The Stones and a first for The Beatles April 21st, 2016 we lose Prince, 1977 Elvis kicks off his final tour, 1969 Mick Jagger send a letter to Andy Warhol and 1961 a first for The Beatles.

April 21st, 2016 unfortunately we lose Prince to a fentanyl overdose at just 57 years old. His career has had some ups and downs. He went for a period where he was simply known as a symbol and as The artist formerly known as Prince, before he returned to being known as Prince once again. He’s done Funk, Soul, Blues and if there is any question about his Rock credibility just watch the video of him at the Rock Hall incductions in 2004 jamming with Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, Steve Winwood and George Harrison’s son Dhani on “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Prince’s guitar solo on that performance is nothing short of stunning!!!

''It is obvious that this is one of those special performances we've ever had.''



Prince performing 'All Along The Watchtower' and 'Best Of You' live at Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show, Dolphins Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida on February 7, 2007.



A pretty unique,… pic.twitter.com/Vz7QPnqHFz — Rock'n Roll of All (@rocknrollofall) September 28, 2025

Today in 1977 Elvis Presley begins his final concert tour in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On this date in 1969 Mick Jagger sends a letter to Andy Warhol, who has agreed to design the artwork for the Rolling Stones album “Sticky Fingers.” Jagger writes: “In my short, sweet experience, the more complicated the format of the album... the more f--ked up the reproduction and agonizing delays.” Warhol eventually delivers a design with a working zipper, which becomes one of the most memorable album covers ever made, but is very difficult to mass produce.

Today in 1961 The Beatles do their first show at The Cavern Club in Liverpool. They do the show at lunch time. They go on to play over 291 more shows at the venue. Paul McCartney returned to The Cavern Club in 2018. At that show he dealt with something The Beatles never had to worry about, many people in the audience are holding up their cell phones. Paul tells them to put their phones away.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here