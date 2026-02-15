Rock History we talk Mike Bloomfield, Billy Joel, Rush, The Who and a Happy Birthday to Mick Avory February 15th, 1981 we lose Mike Bloomfield, 1979 Billy Joel wins big, 1975 a Rush release, 1971 a debut from The Who and Happy Birthday to Kinks drummer Mick Avory.

February 15th, 1981 guitarist Mike Bloomfield from The Paul Butterfield Blues band is found ead in his car under mysterious circumstances.

Today in 1979 Billy Joel wins Record of The Year at The Grammy Awards for “Just The Way You Are.”

On this date in 1975 Rush release their second album “Fly By Night.” It is their first album with drummer Neil Peart. It marks a change to the style and their lyrics, as Neil takes over as the band’s lyricist.

It was this date in 1971 when The Who debut thie Rock opera “Lifehouse.” Although the project failed many songs from it would end up being hits for the band, “Baba O’Riley”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Behind Blue Eyes.”

We say Happy Birthday today to drummer from The Kinks, Mick Avory.