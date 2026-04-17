Rock History: we’ll talk about Linda McCartney, Joe Strummer, Felix Pappalardi and Paul McCartney April 17th, 1998 we lose Linda McCartney, 1983 Joe Strummer runs a marathon, 1983 Felix Pappalardi is shot and killed, 1970 Paul McCartney releases his first solo album.

April 17th, 1998 we lose Linda McCartney, Paul’s wife and band mate in Wings. She had been fighting breast cancer for three years and unfortunately lost her battle.

Today in 1983 Joe Strummer of The Clash runs the London Marathon. He does it in, surprisingly enough, foru hours and thirteen minutes. That is a pretty good time. Asked about his training regimen, Joe said it consisted of ten beers the night before.

On this date in 1983, bassist and vocalist from Mountain, Felix Pappalardi is shot and killed in his Manhattan apartment by his wife Gail. She claimed it was an accident, so the charges are dropped from second degree murder to criminally negligent homicide.

Today in 1970 Paul McCartney releases his first solo album “McCartney.”

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here