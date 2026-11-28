Rock History where we discuss AC/DC, Twisted Sister, Elton John, The Kinks, and drummer Matt Cameron November 28th, 2020 AC/DC up top, 2001 Twisted Sister reunite, 1974 a last for John Lennon, 1964 The Kinks peak and happy birthday Matt Cameron.

November 28th, 2020 AC/DC go to #1 on the album charts with their album “Power Up.” This is the first album the band released in the aftermath of the passing of co-founder and rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young. And in fact, Malcolm posthumously gets a songwriting credit for every song on the album.

Today in 2001, Twisted sister reunite for the sold out New York Steel benefit. It’s a benefit held to raise money for widows and children of firefighters and police officers who lost their lives on 9-11. The band continues the reunion for another 15 years.

Today in 1974, John Lennon makes his final concert appearance. He does it at Madison Square Garden as a guest of Elton John. Now the way it worked out is that John had asked Elton to guest on his single, “Whatever Gets You Through the Night.” Elton said to him, it’s going to go #1. They made a bet. And if it did, then John would show up at Elton’s concert. Of course, the song went to #1, and John paid off on the bet by showing up performing that song along with “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

Today in 1964, The Kinks hit “You Really Got Me” hits its peak on the charts at #7 in the United States.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a birthday on it. Born today in 1962, drummer who played in both Soundgarden and Pearl Jam, Matt Cameron.

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