Rock History where we discuss The Beatles, Band Aid, The Band, Cream and Strawberry Alarm Clock November 25th, 2021 The Beatles streaming, 1984 Band Aid gets started, 1976 The Band wraps up, 1968 Cream say goodbye, 1967 Strawberry Alarm Clock on top.

November 25th, 2021 “The Beatles Get Back” premieres on Disney Plus. Now, this is a three-part series, and it’s made-up of outtakes from The Beatles documentary “Let It Be.” This is directed by Peter Jackson, who’s very well known for doing the “Lord of the Rings”, and it becomes very popular very quickly.

Today in 1984, Bono, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and more gather in a studio in England to begin recording vocals for “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” It comes to be known as a group Band-aid, and it was all coordinated by Boomtown Rats singer Bob Geldof. The single becomes extremely popular and goes on to raise more than $14 million for famine relief in Africa.

Today in 1976 at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, the band put on “The Last Waltz” concert. It’s actually Thanksgiving Day, and promoter Bill Graham, who had a lot to do with the show. actually cooked Thanksgiving dinner for so many of the people who participated. Not only was it The Band, but they had guests like Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Neil Diamond, and I could go on and on and on. It goes on to become a live album as well as live concert film.

Today in 1968, Cream play what was to be their final concert at the Royal Albert Hall. And as they leave the stage, a crowd of over 10,000 people are chanting, “God Save the Cream.” The band does not perform again together until 1993 when they’re inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And then in 2005, they do a reunion tour.

And then today in 1967, “Incense and Peppermints” by the Strawberry Alarm Clock goes to number one on the charts. It’s a song written by their guitarist Ed King, who later goes on to become a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and actually is credited with the lion’s share of writing “Sweet Home Alabama.”

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