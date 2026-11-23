Rock History where we discuss Guns N’ Roses, Freddie Mercury, AC/DC. Metallica and George Harrison November 23, 2008 and 1993 Guns N’ Roses releases, 1991 Freddie Mercury confirms, 1991 AC/DC salute, 1984 Metallica creep, 1970 George Harrison goes first.

November 23, 2008, that Guns N’ Roses finally released their album, “Chinese Democracy.” Why do I say finally? Because they had begun working on the album 14 years earlier.

Today in 1993, Guns N’ Roses released their album, “The Spaghetti Incident?” This is an album of covers and actually even includes the band’s version of the Skyliners’ 1959 hit, “Since I Don’t Have You.”

Today in 1991, Freddie Mercury releases a statement confirming that he has AIDS and asking for help in fighting the disease. He passes away the next day.

Today in 1984, Metallica released their single, “Creeping Death.” It’s the only single from their album, “Ride the Lightning.”

Today in 1981, AC/DC released their album “For Those About To Rock, We Salute You.” It becomes a chart topper for the band and of course includes the title track which becomes the closing song to a lot of concerts from the band.

Today in 1970 George Harrison releases his single “My Sweet Lord.” It goes to #1 in the US and the UK and it’s the first chart topping single from any former Beatle.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here