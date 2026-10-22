Rock History where we discuss Guns N’ Roses, Pearl Jam, Bob Seger, Led Zeppelin and Leslie West October 22, 2008 Guns N’ Roses new, 1990 a first for Pearl Jam, 1976 Bob Seger at night, 1969 a second for Led Zeppelin and we remember Leslie West on his birthday.

October 22, 2008, Guns N’ Roses released their first new material since 1999 when they released the single of the title track of their new album, “Chinese Democracy.” At this point in time, Axl Rose is the only original member left in the band, and even though this is a new release, the first time the band played the song live was 2001.

Today in 1990, the band Mookie Blaylock make their stage debut at the off-ramp in Seattle. The band will soon be known as Pearl Jam.

Today in 1976, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band released their album “Night Moves.” The title track is a song that Bob himself has said was inspired by the movie “American Graffiti”, but the album also includes hits like “The Fire Down Below”, “Sunspot Baby”, and “Main Street.”

Today in 1969, “Led Zeppelin II” is released. It includes songs like “Whole Lotta Love”, “Heartbreaker”, “Living Loving Maid”, ”Ramble On”, and “Moby Dick.”

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar. We find a birthday on it. Born today in 1945, guitarist from Mountain, Leslie West, but he was born Leslie Weinstein.

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