Rock History where we discuss Led Zeppelin, Daryl Hall, Ozzy Osbourne and Jefferson Airplane November 15th, 2007 Led Zeppelin auction, 2007 a Daryl Hall first, 1992 a supposed last for Ozzy, 1966 Jefferson Airplane in the studio.

November 15th, 2007, at a charity auction, a man spends $170,000 for a pair of tickets to the Led Zeppelin reunion show at the O2 Arena in London. Now, there’s no way that the man could know for sure that this is going to be the band’s final show. I guess he was banking on exactly that and spending quite a bit of bank because I don’t know about you, but I’m not spending $170,000 on a pair of tickets to see anybody.

Also today in 2007, Daryl Hall does the first episode of his show “Live from Daryl’s House.” Now the show goes on to have a ton of guests, a lot of really cool rockers. and actually even ends up spawning a live venue in upstate New York.

Today in 1992 at the Pacific Amphitheater in Costa Mesa, California, Ozzy Osbourne does the final show on his No More Tours tour. This is supposed to be his final show ever. The opening act, Ozzy’s original band, Black Sabbath, but with Rob Halford on the vocals because current singer of the band, Ronnie James Dio, wants nothing to do with this.

And then today in 1966, Jefferson Airplane recorded their classic tune, “Somebody to Love.”

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