Rock History where we discuss U2 and a Spinal Tap moment, The World Famous Ramones and Stevie Nicks August 6th, 1997 U2 have their worst “This Is Spinal Tap” moment, 1996 last for The Ramones, 1981 Stevie Nicks first.

August 6th, 1997, U2 are on tour. They’re playing a show in Oslo, Norway, and they have a little problem getting on stage, very reminiscent of a scene from “This is Spinal Tap.” Now, U2 has been arriving on stage by getting out of a lemon. You heard me correctly. And when they go to get out of it on stage on this date, the lemon won’t open. I could just imagine what the conversation was inside there between the Edge and Bono.

Today in 1996 at a show in Hollywood, the Ramones play their final concert. Have to give a special shout out to my buddy CJ Ramone, who was part of the band at this final show. Now the band, obviously the fathers of punk rock. There’s no other band who’s known better. They just never seemed to get the commercial success that they truly deserved.

And then today in 1981, Stevie Nicks releases her debut album, “Bella Donna.” Now when she went to make this record, there were two things she said. She wanted to make a Tom Petty record with vocals like Crosby, Stills and Nash. And that’s why she had two female background singers with her.

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