Rock History where we talk about The Beatles, George Harrison, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix November 27th, 2000, The Beatles one, 1970 George Harrison things, 1969 The Rolling Stones live and we remember Jimi Hendrix on his birthday.

November 27th, 2000, The Beatles find themselves at #1 on the albums chart with their album One. It’s made-up of 27 different songs that all went to #1 for the band, and it also shows that good music knows no generational boundaries.

Today in 1970, George Harrison releases his third solo album, his first one post-Beatles, “All Things Must Pass.” It comes out on Apple Records. It’s a triple LP set and it has hits like “What Is Life?”, “Isn’t It a Pity”, and “My Sweet Lord.” And the title track of the album is actually a song that George had presented to The Beatles that they chose to pass on.

Today in 1969, the Rolling Stones playing at Madison Square Garden. It’s one of the shows that’s recorded to become their live album, “Get Your Ya Yas Out.” In the audience, Jimi Hendrix, who’s celebrating his 27th birthday.

Which brings us to the rock calendar with Jimi Hendrix on it, who was born today in 1942 and obviously went on to change rock music as we knew it because he was such an innovative player.

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