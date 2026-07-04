Rock History where we talk all about Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, The Ramones and John Waite’s birthday July 4th, 1982 Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne launch an empire, 1976 The Ramones start an English revolution and we say happy birthday to Jhn Waite.

July 4th, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne marries his manager Sharon Arden. Sharon’s father is Don Arden, a music mogul, and he absolutely did not want his daughter marrying Ozzy. But you have to admit, as you look at their marriage, they were very successful. First off all, three kids, Amy, Kelly and Jack. And then so many things that they did so well together business wise. They created one of the absolutely highest rated TV shows that MTV ever saw, as well as creating Ozzfest and of course Sharon navigating Ozzy’s career for him as his manager. Even though they had their ups and downs, and certainly in public, Sharon became a celebrity all her own and they were together until the day that Ozzy died.

Today in 1976, a huge day in Punk for Britain, because at The Roundhouse in Camden, The Ramones come and play for the first time. This performance and this band a huge influence on the UK. Especially as we start to see other Punk bands start to emerge from Britain in the aftermath of that performance, including The Sex Pistols and The Clash.

Then we have a birthday to acknowledge on today’s calendar. Born on this date in 1952, solo artist, bassist, songwriter and singer for The Babys as well as singer for Bad English, John Waite. You can watch a conversation John and I had when his album “No Brakes” turned 40 here.

John Waite and Joe Rock

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