Rock History with Aerosmith, Ronnie Van Zant, Joe Bonamassa, Alex Van Halen, Chris Frantz and more May 8th, 1993 Aerosmith on top, 1965 The Rolling Stones help create Lynyrd Skynyrd and a birthday shared by Joe Bonamassa, Alex Van Halen, Chris Frantz and Robert Johnson.

May 8th, 1993 the Aerosmith comeback is in full swing as the band debuts at #1 on the album charts with “Get A Grip.” This is the first #1 album the band has.

Today in 1965 The Rolling Stones on their first tour of the United States play in Jacksonville, Florida. In the audience a 17 year old Ronnie Van Zant, who decides there and then, that this is what he wants to do. He goes on to form Lynyrd Skynyrd and in future years ends up on the same bill as The Rolling Stones.

This date marks a birthday shared by a group of musicians. Born in 1977 amazing Blues guitarist, Joe Bonamassa. Born in 1953 drummer from Van Halen, Alex Van Halen. Born in 1951 Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz. Born in 1911 Blues legend Robert Johnson.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here