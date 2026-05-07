Rock History with Axl Rose, AC/DC, Stones, Steve Perry, Journey, Roger Waters, The Eagles and more May 7th, 2016 Axl Rose joins AC/DC, 2002 The Rolling Stones take flight, 1998 Steve Perry makes a deal with Journey, 1984 Roger Waters goes it alone, 1977 The Eagles hit the heights, and happy birthday Bill Kreutzmann

May 7th, 2016 Axl Rose joins AC/DC. He replaces Brian Johnson whose hearing loss has gotten so bad, that doctors have told him if he continues to tour, he will suffer complete hearing loss. Axl tours with the band but never records with them, and in later years Brian Johnson returns to the band.

Today in 2002 The Rolling Stones decide to announce their new tour by showing up at Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, New York in a blimp.

On this date in 1998 Steve Perry officially leaves Journey. He made a deal with Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain that if he wasn’t able to tour, they should continue without him, and they do just that, replacing him with Steve Augeri.

Today in 1984 Roger Waters releases his first solo album “The Pros And Cons Of Hitch Hiking.”

Today in 1977 The Eagles go to #1 on the singles chart with “Hotel California.” The odd thing about it is that most of the time singles are short. This song clocks in at over six minutes long.

Born today in 1946 Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann.

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