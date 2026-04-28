Rock History with Axl Rose, Jon Bon Jovi, Tommy Caldwell of The Marshall Tucker Band plus Pink Floyd April 28th, 1990 Axl Rose marries, 1989 Jon Bon Jovi marries, 1980 we lose Tommy Caldwell of The Marshall Tucker Band and in 1973 Pink Floyd take the top spot.

Axl Rose and Jon Bon Jovi get married | Today in Rock April 28

April 28th, 1990 1990 Axl Rose marries Erin Everly the inspiration for “Sweet Child Of Mine” and daughter of Everly Brother Don Everly. They divorce in January 1991.

Today in 1989 Jon Bon Jovi marries his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley. They get married in Vegas at The Graceland Wedding Chapel.

On this date in 1980 sadly we lose Tommy Caldwell, original front man for The Marshall Tucker Band, in an accident when his jeep overturns.

Today in 1973 Pink Floyd hit #1 on the charts with their album “Dark Side Of The Moon.”

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