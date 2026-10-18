Rock History with Axl Rose, Traveling Wilburys, Rod Stewart, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and more October 18th, 1989 an Axl Rose rant, 1988 Traveling Wilburys arrive, 1969 Rod Stewart joins, 1957 a first for John Lennon and Paul McCartney and a birthday shared by Gary Richrath and Chuck Berry.

October 18th, 1989. The Rolling Stones are playing in Los Angeles. Their opening act, Guns N’ Roses. Axl Rose goes into a rant on the stage suggesting that these could be some of the final GNR shows because too many people in the organization are dancing with Mr. Brownstone and it’s showing how substance abuse is certainly causing problems for Guns N’ Roses.

Today in 1988, the Traveling Wilburys released their album, “Traveling Wilburys Volume 1.” This is a band that’s made-up of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynn from ELO, and also includes on drums, a legendary drummer, in Jim Keltner. The album eventually goes on to win the Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group.

Today in 1969, Rod Stewart joins the Faces, formerly the Small Faces.

Today in 1957, Paul McCartney and John Lennon play together for the first time when Paul joins John’s band, The Quarrymen.

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1949, the late guitarist from REO Speedwagon, Gary Richrath, and born today in 1926, the late godfather of rock himself, Chuck Berry.

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