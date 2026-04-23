Rock History with The Beatles, Johnny Thunders, The Ramones, The Stones, Steve Clark and Roy Orbison April 23rd, 1995 new Beatle recordings, 1991 Johnny Thunders passes, 1976 The Ramones debut, 1976 and 1971 The Rolling Stones releases, and we remember Steve Clark and Roy Orbison on their shared birthday.

The Beatles & The New York Dolls | Today in Rock April 23

April 23rd, 1995 a story breaks about newly discovered Beatle music. It turns out to be legit. The guy who found the tape, his father had lent a tape recorder to Paul McCartney. On the tape are Lennon and McCartney compositions that end ujp on The Beatles Anthology collection. Also on the tape The Beatles covering the Ray Charles tune “Hallelujah I Love Her So.”

Today in 1991 we lose Johnny Thunders of The New York Dolls and The Heartbreakers to a drug overdose.

On this date in 1976 The Ramones release their self-titled debut album.

Today in 1976 The Rolling Stones release their album “Black And Blue.” Today in 1971 The Stones release the “Sticky Fingers” album.

A couple birthday’s on the rock calendar. Born today in 1960 guitarist and songwriter from Def Leppard, the late Steve Clark. Born today in 1936 the late great Roy Orbison, solo artist and member of The Traveling Wilburys.

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