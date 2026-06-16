Rock History with The Big Four, James Honeyman Scott, David Bowie and happy birthday Peppy Castro June 16th, 2010, Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax join forces, 1982 we lose James Honeyman Scott of The Pretenders, 1980 The Blues Brothers on the big screen, 1972 David Bowie is Ziggy Stardust and happy birthday to Peppy Castro of The Blues Magoos

June 16th, 20210, Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax for the first time ever share a bill. This marks the first show of The Big Four of Thrash Metal.

Today in 1982, sadly, we lose James Honeyman Scott, guitarist from The Pretenders. He passes away from heart failure due to coaine intolerance at only 25 years old.

On this date in 1980, The Blues Brothers movie is released. This is based on a skit that John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd have done for Saturday Night Live. It’s kind of a love letter to 60’s R&B and Soul. Some of the co-stars in the movie, James Brown, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.

Today in 1972 David Bowie releases “The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.” The album goes on to sell more than seven million copies. It’s huge and it’s easily considered one of the greatest albums in the world.

A birthday on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1949, guitarist from The Blues Magoos and Barnaby Bye, Peppy Castro.

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