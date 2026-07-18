Rock History with Billy Joel and Paul McCartney, Def Leppard, Elvis, Dion and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins July 18th, 2008 Billy Joel’s last with Paul McCartney, 1978 first for Def Leppard, 1953 Elvis Presley gets started, and shout outs to Dion and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

July 18th, 2008, Billy Joel plays Shea Stadium. It’s the last show at Shea. The Last Play At Shea. Some amazing guests at the show, Garth Brooks, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith, Roger Daltrey from The Who and Paul McCartney. Paul had played at Shea with The Beatles. Probably one of the most famous rock concerts ever. And now on this night, he’s a guest of Billy’s to help close the stadium down.

Today in 1978, Def Leppard make their live debut, at a school in Sheffield, England, for a crowd of about 150 people.

On this date in 1953, an 18 year old Elvis Presley walks into Memphis Recording Service. They later rename it Sun Studios. He records two songs for $3.98. The owner Sam Phillips hears the songs and thinks, “We gotta get this guy back in here.” The rest is Rock history.

We find a couple Rock birthdays on the calendar today. Dion, Dion Dimucci, The Wanderer, born today in 1939. And Screamin’ Jay Hawkins who was born on this date in 1929.

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