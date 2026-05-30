Rock History with Bob Seger, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine plus Topper Headon of The Clash May 30th, 2017 Bob Seger goes diamond and happy birthday to Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Topper Headon of The Clash.

May 30th, 2017 Bob Seger’s “Greatest Hits,” which was released in 1994 hits Diamond status. That means sales of more than 10 million. Bob’s music had been kept off streaming services until 2017, which certainly helped aid in sales, more than half of which happened after 2002.

A couple of Rock birthdays on today’s calendar. Born today in 1964, guitarist for Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, Tom Morello. Tom has also recorded and toured with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. Born today in 1955, drummer for The Clash, Topper Headon. Joe Strummer said in later years that the band went to hell after he fired Topper.

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