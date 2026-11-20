Rock History with Bon Jovi, STP, Elton John, Ray Davies, Mike D, Joe Walsh, Dauane Allman & Dr John November 20th, 2013 Bon Jovi again, 1993 STP on SNL, 1972 Elton John rocks, 1970 Ray Davies flies, and a birthday shared by Mike D, Joe Walsh, Duane Allman and Dr John.

November 20th, 2013. Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” returns to the Hot 100. It goes up to #25. The renewed popularity all about a viral video of a Boston Celtics fan dancing to the song at one of their games.

Today in 1993, Stone Temple Pilots debut album “Core” is shooting up the charts and that’s the reason why they appear on Saturday Night Live.

Today in 1972, Elton John releases his single “Crocodile Rock.” It’s a nice slice of American-style 50s rock’n’roll.

Today in 1970, Ray Davies of The Kinks flies back to England because he needs to re-record a line in the song “Apeman” because there are many radio stations saying the line, “The air pollution is fogging up my eyes” Sounds like another kind of F-word.

Then we take a look at the Rock calendar, find a few Rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1965, Michael Diamond. You may know him better as Mike D from the Beastie Boys. Born today in 1947, Joe Walsh. Born today in 1946, the late great Duane Allman, and born today in 1941, Mac Rebennack, The Nitetripper himself, Dr. John.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here