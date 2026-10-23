Rock History with Def Leppard, AC/DC, The Police, and happy birthday to Metallica’s Robert Trujillo October 23, 1995 Def Leppard set a record, 1990 AC/DC go diamond, 1979 The Police and a rocket and happy birthday Robert Trujillo.

October 23, 1995, Def Leppard get into the Guinness Book of World Records. They do it by playing shows on three different continents all in one day.

Today in 1990, ACDC’s Back in Black album is certified diamond. That’s for sales of more than 10 million.

Today in 1981, my good buddy George Thorogood and his Destroyers set out on their 50-50 tour. They launched the tour in Honolulu. They play 50 shows in 50 states on 50 consecutive nights.

Today in 1979, The Police shoot the video for their single, “Walking On The Moon.” They do it in front of a Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a Rock birthday on it. Born today in 1964 in Santa Monica, California, basis for Metallica and Suicidal Tendencies, Robert Trujillo.

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