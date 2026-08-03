Rock History with Def Leppard, Bad Company, Paul McCartney and Wings, The Beatles and James Hetfield August 3rd, 1987 Def Leppard go hysterical, 1971 Bad Company on top, 1971 Paul McCartney takes flight, 1963 a last for The Beatles and happy birthday to Metallica’s James Hetfield.

August 3rd, 1987 Def Leppard released their “Hysteria” album. This is a huge deal for them. They’ve been working on this album for a long time. In fact, so long that some of the tracks for this album were recorded with Rick Allen before he had his car accident. They go on to hit number one with this album in so many countries across the world. 7 singles released from the album. It runs like 62 minutes. One of the longest running vinyl albums, their 4th record and definitely their best selling to this day. I don’t think that we could even really explain how important this album is to Def Leppard.

Rick Allen talks about Def Leppard's "Hysteria"| Today In Rock August 3

Today in 1971, Bad Company hit number one in the album charts with their album, Bad Company. which of course features the song Bad Company. Can somebody say redundant?

On this date in 1971, Paul McCartney announces his first post-Beatles band as he launches Paul McCartney and Wings.

And today in 1963, the Beatles actually played at the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the last time.

Also taking a look at the calendar, a rock birthday on it. I have to say happy birthday to James Hetfield from Metallica, born today in 1963.

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