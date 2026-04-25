Rock History with The Doors, Eric Clapton, Hendrix plus Steve Ferrone and Albert King’s birthday April 25th, 2003 The Doors get sued, 2000 Eric Clapton has a reunion, 1990 Jimi Hendrix at auction, and a birthday shared by Steve Ferrone and Albert King.

April 25thh, 2003 Jim Morrison’s family sue The Doors of The 21st Century. That is Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek from the original Doors band, Stewart Copeland from The Police was going to be the drummer until he got injured and had to drop out, and on vocals, Ian Astbury from The Cult. Jim’s family sued because they used “The Doors” in the new band’s name as well as the band’s original logos. They sue to stop them and to preserve the original band’s legacy.

Today in 2000 Eric Clapton appears on “Later With Jools Holland.” One of the things that makes this special is he performs with Bobby Whitlock who was the keybord player for Derek and The Dominos. This is the first time that Eric and Bobby have performed together in 29 years.

On this date in 1990 the white Strat that Jimi Hendrix played “The Star Spangled Banner” on at Woodstock goes up for auction. It sells for $295,000.

A couple birthdays on the Rock calendar today. Born today in 1950, drummer for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and The Average White Band, Steve Ferrone. Born today in 1923, Blues great Albert King. He was born on a cotton plantation in Indianola, Mississippi.

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