Rock History with The Doors, Michael Hutchence, Pearl Jam, The Beatles, Tina Weymouth, Little Steven November 22, 2002 Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger 21st century, 1997 we lose Michael Hutchence, 1994 Pearl Jam on vinyl, 1968 The Beatles double, and happy birthday Tina Weymouth and Steven Van Zandt.

November 22, 2002, that Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger from The Doors announced that they’re going to tour with Ian Asperry from The Cult on vocals and Stewart Copeland of The Police on drums. Initially, they go out on the road as The Doors of the 21st century, until original drummer from The Doors, John Densmore, sues them. Now, Densmore bowed out of touring because of hearing loss, And he does win his lawsuit, and then the band continues on as riders on the storm.

Today in 1997, sadly, we lose singer, frontman from INXS, Michael Hutchence.

Today in 1994, Pearl Jam released their third album, Vitology, only on vinyl. Two weeks later, they released it on CD.

Today in 1968, The Beatles released “The White Album.” Now, the actual official name of the album is “The Beatles.” The plain white cover is done on purpose in contrast to their previous album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, and the White Album is also the only double album that the Beatles release.

Then we take a look at the calendar. We find a couple rock birthdays on it. Born today in 1950, bassist from Talking Heads, Tina Weymouth, and also born today in 1950, a man who you may know as Miami Steve, as Little Steven, as Silvio Dante from “The Sopranos”, or Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano from “Lilyhammer.” Of course, I’m talking about Steven Van Zandt.

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