Rock History with Eddie Money, Springsteen, The Beatles, The Stones, Stevie Wonder and Magic Dick May 13th, 2002 Eddie Money and the King, 1985 a first for Springsteen, 1970 a last for The Beatles, 1966 The Rolling Stones go dark, and happy birthday to Stevie Wonder and Magic Dick

May 13th, 2002 Eddie Money appears on the Kevin James sitcom “King Of Queens” in an episode titled “Eddie Money.” On the show, Kevin James’ character needs to hide gambling winnings from his wife. So he ends up spending a lot of money in one day. Including hiring Eddie to come and play in his living room.

Today in 1985 Bruce Sporingsteen marries his first wife actress Julianne Phillips. The ceremony is performed by Little Richard.

On this date in 1970 the debut of The Beatles “Let It Be” movie. It’s really a documentary about the band and it’s also the final Beatles film.

Today in 1966 The Rolling Stones release their single “Paint It Black.”

A couple Rock birthdays on today’s Rock calendar. Born today in 1950, musical genius Stevie Wonder. Bor today in 1945 Richard Salwitz. You may know him better as the harmonica player from The J Geils Band who goes by the stage name of Magic Dick.

See more today in rock history stories from Joe here