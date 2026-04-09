Rock History with Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, a first for Queen and it’s Carl Perkins’ birthday April 9th, 2018 Fleetwood Mac changes members, 1973 Queen’s first show after getting signed and we remember the late Carl Perkins on his birthday.

April 9th, 2018, the chain is broken. Fleetwood Mac fire Lindsey Buckingham. The first tour they’ve done in years with the most hit making version of the line up. Just before the tour begins they fire Lindsey and replace him with Mike Campbell from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn from Split Enz and Crowded House. There is some back and forth following the firing, including some lawsuits, but it all gets settled.

Today in 1973 Queen play The Marquee Theatre for their first show since signing with EMI Records.

Born on this day in 1932, one of architects of Rock N’ Roll, Carl Perkins. He was signed to Sun Records and he did “Blue Suede Shoes” before Elvis Presley did.

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