Rock History with the Freddie Mercury tribute concert, Steve Marriott, John Fogerty and Deep Purple April 20th, 1992 the Freddie Mercury tribute concert is held, 1991 we lose Steve Marriott and John Fogerty marries again, 1968 deep Purple’s first show.

April 20th, 1992 the surviving members of Queen hold The Concert Fpr Life at Wembley Stadium in London. The show is a tribute to their fallen front man Freddie Mercury. Some of the performances include, Elton John and Axl Rose doing “Bohemian Rhapsody” together, and David Bowie with Ian Hunter, Mick Ronson plus Joe Elliott amd Phil Collen of Def Leppard. The show also sevres as the first official concert for Vivian Campbell as the newest member of Def Leppard. The concert was held to raise awareness about Aids and to raise money to fight the disease which hd taken Mercury’s life.

Today in 1991 Steve Marriott, guitarist and front man for Small Faces and Humble Pie, passes away in a fire.

On this date in 1991 John Fogerty marries his second wife Julie. Julie tracks down the guitar John played at Woodstock and gives it to him as a Christmas gift. John wrote the song “Joy Of My Life” from the album “Blue Moon Swamp” for Julie and dedicates it to her each show.

Today in 1968, Deep Purple made their live debut at a gig in Taastrup, Denmark.

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